Long Island weather: Strong winds, warm temperatures

Hold on to your hats! The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Suffolk County, saying gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. South winds will hit Suffolk at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 5 mph, the weather service said.

Thursday night will bring fog and patchy rain that will continue into Friday morning, with an unseasonable warm low of about 51 degrees. The normal low for the Jan. 13 in Islip is 25 degrees.

It will turn breezy later in Friday, with chances of rain and a high of 53 degrees. Friday night is expected to be cloudy, with a low of around 32 degrees.

Colder weather returns Saturday, which will have a high near 39 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and then cloudy and blustery, with a low of about 27 degrees.

The forecast for Sunday is sunny and breezy, with the high temperature climbing to about 42 degrees. Skies will be sunny on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, with a high of around 42.