Fourth of July rain should stop in time for tonight's Jones Beach and NYC fireworks shows 

Long Islanders looking to fire up their grills this Fourth of July may need to turn to plan B as rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to impact the region throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Fireworks, however, should be a go.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s across Long Island.

“It's not going to be a complete washout, but we are expecting showers and thunderstorms throughout the entire day today,” said meteorologist James Tomasini of the National Weather Service.

Some rain had already fallen across Nassau and Suffolk counties by early morning and it could turn heavy at times. The National Weather Service said up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible, with the biggest threat for precipitation being between 2 and 5 p.m.

Early evening showers are also possible but skies should clear in time for fireworks, according to the weather service.

"The sky should actually slowly clear up from 8 [p.m.] on," Tomasini said. "The chance of rain drops off pretty significantly."

Two of the biggest fireworks shows in the region, Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach and Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks from the East River in New York City, are scheduled to go on as planned.

“Right now we are not making any changes: our plans are in place for the fireworks as scheduled,” said George Gorman, Long Island regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which manages Jones Beach and dozens of other state parks and beaches.

The roughly 30-minute show Tuesday at Jones Beach will include a run-up detonating at least 3,245 shells and a grand finale detonating 3,500 shells, according to state records. The show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.; there is a $10 per car park admission fee.

NICE’s n88 bus will provide round-trip service every half-hour beginning at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday from the Freeport LIRR station to Jones Beach and back, as well as hourly service from the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Hempstead beginning at 9:37 a.m. Additional buses will be made available as needed and return trips from the West bathhouse will be offered.

The Macy's show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with fireworks launched from barges in the East River near Midtown Manhattan. In an email, event organizers said that rain would not stop the show, but in case of severe weather such as lightning, organizers might delay the start.

Official viewing points include, in Manhattan, elevated portions of the FDR Drive with entry at First Avenue and 42nd Street, First Avenue and 20th Street; and First Avenue and 34th Street, which will have ADA access. In Queens, there will be viewing at Gantry Plaza State Park. In Brooklyn, there will be viewing at Newtown Barge Park, Transmitter Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

Parking will not be available near those sites, according to organizers, and the NYPD listed dozens of scheduled road closures including the FDR between Montgomery Street in lower Manhattan and 63rd Street in midtown. Many cross streets near the East River from Montgomery Street to East 53rd Street were also scheduled to be closed. All East River bridges will close to pedestrian and bike traffic at 7 p.m.; the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge will also close to vehicle traffic at 7 p.m.

The show is free. No large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages are allowed in the viewing areas.

On Long Island, filled-to-capacity parking lots forced the closure of Sunken Meadow, Wildwood and Orient State parks, the state parks department announced in a news release.

"We would encourage anyone who was planning to visit Sunken Meadow and is not en route to the park to visit Heckscher State Park or Jones Beach State Park where there is light traffic with no delays," the announcement said.

With Nicholas Spangler