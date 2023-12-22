Christmas Eve, Day to be near 50 and dry after a slight chance of rain on Saturday

Santa Claus should have no trouble delivering presents this holiday weekend as skies will be mostly clear and dry.

The National Weather Service is predicting a mostly sunny and dry Christmas, with a high of 49 degrees on Sunday and a high of 50 degrees on Monday, almost 10 degrees above normal.

Although a slight chance of rain is forecast Saturday night into Christmas Eve, the precipitation will be “brief” and is not a concern for magic reindeer. Gusts also will remain calm for the majority of the week.

“It is quite a difference from what we were seeing earlier in the week,” said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “This is much less rain.”

Showers will make a comeback midweek due to a passing funnel system, which will be more of a “prolonged” rainfall.

“There's no cold air, in place though, so no snow,” he said.

It is too soon to predict how much rain Long Island will receive, Murray said.

The recent storm dropped almost five inches of rain on the area.

“lf we do get heavy rain for a prolonged period of time, it will allow for an easier runoff and potential minor flooding,” said Murray. “But it's really hard to kind of gauge that flood potential this far out.”

Long Islanders experienced two consecutive rainstorms this month, causing scattered flooding and coastal erosion. More than 7,000 people were without power on Monday, due to the nor'easter.