Long Island forecast: Cooler days, showers and a sunny Labor Day

Blazing hot sun Wednesday made the water park at Manor Field Park in Huntington Station the place to be for these splash enthusiasts. Credit: Rick Kopstein

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

The 90-degree heat that baked a good part of Long Island Wednesday will give way to a cool down overnight that will continue through the holiday weekend, with showers Saturday and Sunday but plenty of sun on Labor Day.

A heat advisory for Northern Nassau County is set to end at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

On the East End, the temperature hovered in the mid 80s.

The excessive heat will be a one-day situation, forecasters said, as a cold front will move in late Wednesday.

The front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday and Friday, the high will top out at about 73 with a slight chance of showers. The temperatures overnight will dip into the low 60s, the weather service said.

Temperatures will gradually climb after that, with sun and clouds Saturday and showers likely in the evening. More showers are forecast Sunday before skies begin to clear.

Long Island's Labor Day forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 76, staying dry in the evening with a low of 56, the weather service said.

