Heat advisory issued for Nassau, western Suffolk as temperatures expected in the 90s

Labor Day weekend is summer's "unofficial" end for a reason.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Long Island Wednesday, warning of hazardous heat and humidity that's expected to bring scorching summer temperatures to the entire New York City region into Thursday.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of about 92 along the Nassau-Suffolk county line, with a faint breeze out of the north, the NWS said. But there's more to the story:

Forecasters expect heat index values to approach 100 degrees in Nassau and western Suffolk counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, bringing oppressive conditions that can cause heat illnesses for some, the NWS said.

The potentially dangerous weather will linger into Thursday, the NWS said. Evenings will be cooler both days, forecasters said.

Heat advisories are issued when "the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," according to the NWS.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems are at risk; people who work or play outdoors should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments, the NWS said.

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cooler place; in the case of heat stroke, call 911, the weather service said.

Neighbors should check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors. A home without air conditioning can be hotter than the outdoors, the NWS said.

Although Labor Day weekend is behind us, another cooling option is the beach. Plenty of Long Island's beaches, including many on the ocean, remain open, with lifeguards on duty and lower parking fees.

Some state parks will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sept. 17. They are: The West Bathhouse, Central Mall and Field 6 at Jones Beach; Robert Moses State Park; Hither Hills State Park; Wildwood State Park; and, Gov. Alfred E. Smith / Sunken Meadow State Park.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be better, with highs in the low 80s, the NWS said, with a chance of showers late both days.

Long Island's weather is an extension of a national heat wave that is expected to persist in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Thursday and linger all week in the Southwest.

Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Lee, expected to grow into a major hurricane over the western tropical Atlantic by this weekend and impact the Leeward Islands. Its path in relation to the East Coast is uncertain, the NWS said.