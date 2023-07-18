Long Island weather: Showers, thunderstorms into the evening

Showers and thunderstorms that dumped up to two inches of rain in the region Tuesday afternoon are forecast to continue across Long Island through about 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Inwood, Lawrence and the Rockaways received the bulk of the rainfall, from 1½ to 2 inches as of about 3 p.m., according to weather service meteorologist Bill Goodman.

“It dumped a lot of rain in that small area,” Goodman said. “We have not been able to track anything down that suggests big problems in that area.”

A flash flood warning for southern Nassau County expired at 4:45 p.m. with no immediate reports of damage or flooding. Small bodies of water such as creeks and streams, as well as areas with poor drainage, are vulnerable to flash flooding, according to the weather service website.

PSEG Long Island received reports just before 2 p.m. of an outage in Inwood near Sheridan Boulevard, spokesman Jeremy Walsh said in an email.

“Crews responded and determined a lightning strike had brought down two power lines, affecting 161 customers,” Walsh said. “Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to clear the downed lines and make repairs. Power is projected to be restored by 4 p.m.”

Rain is expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the weather service said.

For general outage information, visit mypowermap.psegliny.com.