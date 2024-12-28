Long Island to have rainy and warmer weekend

Long Islanders can expect warmer — but rainy — weather over the weekend and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, with showers on and off. On Sunday and Monday, highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s, with more rain forecast, the weather service said.

"We are looking at unsettled, ... rainy weather with those warm temperatures before we start to finally clear things out later on Monday night," said Dave Radell, a meteorologist with the NWS in Upton.

Things will dry out a little on Tuesday, with highs near 50 on Wednesday, which is New Year's Day.

"Tuesday looks like probably the next best bet here for the next day of dry and sunny weather," Radell said.