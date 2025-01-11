Long Island weather: Dusting of snow Saturday, clear and sunny on Sunday

Parts of Long Island got a very light dusting of snow early Saturday, as temperatures hover around freezing in the morning.

Skies will remain overcast Saturday but Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny.

Flurries affecting parts of Long Island have been so light as to not be measurable, according to the National Weather Service. The flurries are expected to end by midmorning Saturday.

"There are no big storms around," said Jay Engle, meteorologist at the weather service in Upton.

Saturday's high is forecast at 35 degrees in Islip, with a low of 27 tonight. Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny, with highs around 40, before a cold front moves in and temperatures drop on Tuesday.

"There's a series of cold fronts coming out of Canada ... first one later Monday, and then we have a front Tuesday morning, and another front Wednesday morning. So we'll get cold air reinforcements into midweek," Engle said.