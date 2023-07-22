Long Island weather forecast: Sunny and warm

Long Islanders looking to spend Sunday outdoors can expect to see sunny skies.

On Sunday, high temperatures will be well into the 80s, with much of the Island in the middle to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service. The lows for much of Long Island will be in the mid-60s and lower 70s.

John Murray, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said it will be good weather to visit the beach.

"The sun will be strong ... as it typically is this time of year," Murray said, adding that it's important to "remember the sunscreen for the beach."

Monday's high temperatures are not too different from Sunday's. However, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters said. Tuesday is expected to bring dry conditions, with highs in the mid-80s and lows mostly in the 70s.

Starting midweek, the area is expected to begin a bit of a warming trend. Wednesday's temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s for parts of the Island. Northern Nassau and northwest Suffolk may get into the 90s, the weather service said. On Thursday, much of Long Island is expected to be in the upper 80s and have low temperatures in the 70s.

The chance for rain remains low from Tuesday until Friday night.

"Friday night we do have a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms and ... the chances for showers will grow as we get into next weekend," Murray said.