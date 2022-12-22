Long Island weather: Cloudy, warm today before storm brings rain, winds and possible flooding

Thursday’s clouds and warmth, with a daytime high of 52, precede a huge and hazardous storm, bringing rain, winds, and possible floods in coastal areas by the early afternoon.

And although the Christmas weekend should be sunny, look out for the intense cold, with subzero wind chills beginning Friday night and lasting through the two-day holiday.

Travel will be difficult if not impossible for much of the country, as “wind chill warnings, watches and advisories span across over 30 states from Washington to Florida,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Treacherous black ice could imperil holiday drivers as temperatures plunge Friday. This hazard is expected to last through Saturday morning, the weather service said, warning that elevated surfaces, notably bridges, could turn perilous.

That arctic air will sweep into the tristate by late Friday afternoon, when temperatures will plummet swiftly after a balmy Thursday night, when thermometers will be at 53 by 3 a.m.

By 5 p.m. Friday, temperatures will drop to about 26, the weather service said.

Delays for flyers

Flight delays and cancellations were running around the same levels as Wednesday, with the former totaling 319 and the latter 93 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the website FlightAware’s MiseryMap.

The metropolitan area’s three main airports placed fourth, fifth and sixth in that gauge.

Anyone flying likely will encounter crowds.

About 95% of the nearly 14 million passengers who fly from Friday through Jan. 2 are expected to be back, the Port Authority said.

And the total number of travelers crossing the New York-New Jersey borders should reach 11 million.

Predicting perils for motorists — flat tires, dead batteries and “lockouts” — AAA predicted these predicaments for more than 60,000 New Yorkers, out of a national total topping 898,000.

“Breakdowns snarl traffic and leave the vehicle occupants, and those who come to help them, in danger,” the nonprofit auto club’s statement said, noting a first responder aiding a breakdown is killed every six days by another motorist.

Expect wind gusts as high as 55 mph, up to three inches of rain — possibly including just a few snow showers or a wintry mix. Low-lying areas by the coast could get flooded by one to three feet.

Winds may cause outages

Long Island’s main utility assured customers it was fully prepared to handle the possibility that those powerful winds will snap branches and trees, downing power lines.

Michael Sullivan, vice president of transmission and distribution at PSEG Long Island, in a statement said: “Heavy winds can increase the possibility of downed wires, which could cause power outages. If that happens, our crews are ready to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible.”

Rain likely begins overrunning the tristate around 1 p.m. on Thursday as a warm front “pushes in from the Southwest,” the weather service said.

“Should any precipitation fall during the morning, snow or a wintry mix would occur NW of the city, which could last into early afternoon before thermal profiles sufficiently warm up,” it said.

“Rain becomes moderate in intensity by the end of the day mainly across northeast New Jersey and the city.”

However, stronger downpours could arrive Thursday night — and winds will “ramp up.”

The cold front, arriving as soon as Friday morning, could send thermometers down to freezing by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. west of Long Island and Connecticut — “with all but the Twin Forks and southeast Connecticut down to freezing by sunset.”

Possible snow showers

Perhaps the rain will switch to a bit of snow — and the weather service said it could not rule out a flash freeze.

While Friday night mainly will be just “cold, breezy and dry,” the Atlantic and Long Island Sound could send snow showers over eastern Long Island and coastal southeastern Connecticut.

Look for “wind chills averaging around zero toward daybreak for coastal areas, and single digits below zero inland,” the weather service said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the metropolitan area.

A 24-hour wind advisory for southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut begins at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

And a coastal flood warning was issued for Suffolk, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday will be the coldest day, with temperatures likely stuck in the 20s, and those strong winds creating wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below that.

Christmas Day will see a high of 28.

And then Mother Nature relents — with a warming trend raising daytime thermometers from freezing on Monday to 38 by Wednesday.