Warmer temps forecast for weekend, with rain and winds on Sunday

Unseasonably warm weekend temperatures could hit as high as 60 degrees on Long Island, with high winds and long periods of rain starting Sunday afternoon that could flood some waterfront communities, according to the National Weather Service. The expected daytime highs of 55 degrees Saturday and 60 Sunday are well above normal for December with a mean high at 44.4 degrees, according to weather service data collected between 1991 and 2020 for the Islip area. Sunday’s high could approach the record of 61 degrees set on that date in 2015. “It’s not the first 60 degree day we’ve had in December, and it’s not going to be the last,” said meteorologist Dominic Ramunni at the weather service’s Upton station. “With a warming climate we’re going to continue to see milder temps and milder stretches in the cold seasons,” though it’s impossible to say if conditions on any given day are due to climate change, he said. Rain is likely Sunday afternoon and through the night, with 1-2 inches expected and winds gusting up to 50 mph. The weather service warned that moderate flooding is possible with the Monday morning high tide for vulnerable communities along the western Great South Bay shoreline. Combined wind and rain could topple trees and may spell peril for inflatable Santas, Ramunni said. “If you can’t do it Saturday, try and get it done early Sunday — secure any loose decorations. The inflatable things — I don’t think they will stand a chance.” Temperatures are forecast to drop Monday, with a high of 51 and a low around 29. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny but cool, with highs in the mid-40s and lower evening temperatures.

