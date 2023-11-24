Sunny, chilly Saturday, a cold week on the way

It could be colder.

At least, according to the National Weather Service, which said the record low for this date in Islip was a frigid 11 degrees, set in 1989.

And still, the weather service said Long Islanders should brace themselves for overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s come next week — a week when, the weather service said, most of the daytime highs across Nassau and Suffolk will likely be barely into the low 40s.

The good news?

That's a far sight better than what's in store for a good portion of the country, a winter storm bearing down on the central Plains and a wintry mix in store from the Texas Panhandle into Kansas and Missouri.

Wind chills in the Central Plains could even be below zero over the next few days, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, this post-Thanksgiving Black Friday finds Long Island all peaches and cream by comparison — the weather currently all sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees, the weather service said.

Though wind chill values could make daytime temperatures in Nassau and Suffolk feel like it's between 25 and 35 degrees on Saturday, when the actual high will be about 42 degrees, expect a great start to Sunday — when a high of 52 degrees is in the forecast. But, don't expect that to last long. The weather service said rain is possible later Sunday, soaring to 90% chance of rain overnight into Monday.

And though Long Islanders are in for a breezy high of 53 degrees Monday, there will soon be a damper on that — with daytime highs of 42 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and a high of 44 degrees Thursday, the weather service said. Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday could be in the mid-to-upper 20s, the weather service said. However, there's no rain forecast any of those days.

There's a small craft advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through to 6 a.m. Saturday for all Long Island waters, including Long Island Sound, all Atlantic Ocean waters and all inlets and bays.

"Conditions will be hazardous to small craft," the weather service said.

All that said, it could be warmer this Black Friday, as well. The record high for this date in Islip?

Try a balmy 66 degrees, set in 1979. Oh, well.