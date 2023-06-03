Today's full moon could bring minor coastal flooding at high tide to parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties

Brisk winds and a full-moon high tide could cause minor coastal flooding along parts of the north and south coasts of Nassau and Suffolk counties Saturday evening, forecasters said.

The flooding could occur in flood-prone areas along the northern and southern coasts of Nassau and along the northwest and southwest coasts of Suffolk, said Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The flooding, which could be a foot above ground level in Suffolk and up to two feet in Nassau, is expected to occur between 7 and 10 p.m. as the tide rises, he said. While a few showers could occur, the rain is not expected to be enough to impact any flooding.

"Nothing too crazy," Wunsch said of the potential flooding, expected to occur mainly on coastal roads that are vulnerable to pooling water but could also affect some properties. He pointed to Freeport and Lindenhurst as particularly vulnerable areas. "It will be mainly on the immediate coast, and have a minor impact."

Winds coming in from the northeast are expected to reach up to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph, he said.

While coastal property owners should take some precautions, Wunsch said the greatest impact would be felt on roads that tend to pool water, potentially slowing traffic or causing some road closures.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and avoid driving through big puddles of unknown depth, he said. They shouldn't risk driving around road barriers where water has pooled, he said.

Tides are higher when the moon is full because at that time the gravity from the moon and sun are pulling together on the Earth.

June's full moon is known as the "Strawberry Moon." The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern United States, according to a web posting by NASA.