National Weather Service: More rain on the way with minor coastal flooding expected

A hazardous weather outlook and coastal flood advisory are in effect for Nassau County as heavy rains pass through Long Island on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Showers pummeled Long Island during the morning commute, causing slow traffic on parts of the Long Island Expressway.

Nassau County police closed Fletcher Avenue in both directions between Dogwood Road and Hendrickson Avenue in Valley Stream due to a utility pole repair. In Calverton, police reported a downed tree on Twomey Avenue.

Matthew Wunch, meteorologist with the service in Upton, said that rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to clear by late morning, but will resume as early as 2 p.m. and as late as 4 p.m., while temperatures stay in the mid-70s and closer to the 80s.

The service also warned of an increased risk for dangerous rip currents in Suffolk's south shore waters.

"We aren't necessarily expecting anything severe, but any storm that does form could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain," he said.

The coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. for southern Nassau, but the service expects minor flooding at most.

"If we were expecting to see moderate to major flooding, we would issue a flood warning," said Wunch. "But a coastal flood advisory is really just minor flooding, just up to a half foot inundation immediately along the waterfront, in the shoreline."

Rain will last through the evening into early Friday, if not sometime before midnight, Wunch said.

Friday will be mostly sunny in the mid-80s.

While there is a low chance of showers on Saturday, we’ll most likely see rain return Sunday afternoon.