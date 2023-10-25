Forecast: Possible Sunday rain to haunt another LI weekend; ghouls, goblins and others could stay dry on Halloween

Here's a scary thought: Another chance for at least one weekend day of rain for Long Island in the forecast.

But, Halloween may be a treat for kids in Nassau and Suffolk. The National Weather Service is calling for sunshine next Tuesday — a small good-weather window between what should be a rain-soaked Sunday and Monday and a day of rain next Wednesday.

However, don't expect the warmth Long Islanders are seeing this week, with daytime temperatures in the 70s, to carry over into next week.

Forecasters are calling for a high of around 55 degrees on Halloween.

Yes, it's going to feel like fall.

The weather service is calling for sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday — with highs bordering on the mid-70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, then with a high in the mid-to-upper 70s on Saturday.

There's up to a 30%t chance of showers on Sunday, after 2 p.m., the weather service said. The high will be around 67. Sunday night, the rain chance goes up to 40%, with a 30% chance of it carrying over into Monday.

But, the weather service is claiming sunshine will be back Tuesday.