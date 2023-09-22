Rain, high winds forecast for weekend on Long Island

Rain and high winds are forecast for this weekend, the combination of a low pressure system brewing off the coast of the Carolinas and a high pressure system to the north, according to the National Weather Service at Upton.

"We're going to start to see some rain, probably starting [Friday night]," said John Cristantello, lead meteorologist at the weather service. He said the rain potentially would be heavy at times during the day Saturday.

"Rain is still likely into Sunday," with two to three inches of rain possible over the two-day period through Sunday night.

"We're looking at probably the strongest winds occurring during the day on Saturday, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range," Cristantello said.

This weekend's weather is affected by two different systems, Cristantello said. "You have the system headed toward the Carolinas. At the same time, there's high pressure to our north, sometimes that creates breezy, windy conditions."

He said the system off the coast of the Carolinas hasn't been named yet, but it could potentially be named a tropical storm if it gets more powerful.

Cristantello said there was the potential for flooding, especially along the South Shore and along the eastern bays, with minor coastal flooding on Saturday afternoon possibly extending into Sunday afternoon.

"The biggest impacts will be the potential for minor flooding from the rain, as well as minor coastal flooding coming up from the ocean during high tide cycle," he said.

Friday's temperature was expected to reach a high of about 70, dropping to 60 at night. Cristantello said. Temperatures are forecast to hit a high in the mid-60s, maybe the upper 60s in some areas, Saturday and Sunday, with lows both nights in the upper 50s.