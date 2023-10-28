Islip hits 81 degrees, a record for the date 

Long Island's summerlike temperatures Saturday broke a high record set 52 years ago, according to the National Weather Service.

The thermometer hit 81 degrees in Islip, surpassing a previous daily high set for Oct. 28 in 1971 when the mercury reached 75 degrees, according to Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the NWS in Upton.

Friday's high of 76 in Islip also broke a record set there in 1971 by one degree, the weather service said.

For those who may have forgotten, Ciemnecki said, temperatures for this time of year average 60 degrees.

But the unusually warm temperatures seen these past few days won’t stick around for long.

A cold front moving in later Saturday afternoon will bring chillier and more seasonable weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 52 degrees Saturday evening.

Steady rain is expected after 10 a.m. Sunday with a high of 54 and a low of 53.

Monday is also expected to be cloudy and soggy with a high of 58 and a low of 42.

Trick-or-treaters will enjoy a partly sunny Halloween on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Nighttime lows will hover at 40 degrees with a 50% chance of showers developing after 8 p.m.

Rain may stick around on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 before dropping to 37 at night.

The sun will be out again on Thursday and Friday with Thursday seeing a high of 52 and a low of 41. Friday is expected to warm up to 57 degrees.