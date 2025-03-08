NewsWeather

LI weather: Sunny and chilly Saturday with 'elevated fire risk'; warmer next week

People take advantage of the dry weather Saturday afternoon at...

People take advantage of the dry weather Saturday afternoon at Heckscher Park in Huntington. Credit: Joseph Sperber

By Sam Kmacksam.kmack@newsday.com

Long Island will be sunny and slightly chilly on Saturday as high winds and low humidity create an "elevated fire risk" throughout the Island, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

Clouds should clear on Saturday close to noon. The high temperature is expected to be 44 degrees, but dry and windy weather is creating the increased fire risk, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said.

"The main reason for the risk is just because we have some pretty strong winds coming in from the northwest, gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Whenever you tie that in with low humidity it can lead to an elevated risk for fire spread," he said.

"We’ll have a minimum humidity around 30% ... So, we urge people to use extreme caution with potential ignition sources," he said. "Any fires that you start may spread quickly."

The risk is "not overly big" and is not pronounced enough for the weather service to issue an official warning, Ramsey said.

Saturday night is expected to drop below freezing, with a low temperature in the upper 20s, the weather service said.

Dry conditions will continue into Sunday, but the weather service forecasts some "isolated showers" before the weekend is over.

Next week is expected to get warmer, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and sunshine throughout the week.

"High-pressure settles-in all of next week, which will bring temperatures back into the 50s, with partly cloudy to sunny skies throughout next week and staying dry," Ramsey said.

Sam Kmack

Sam Kmack covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and previously worked as a city watchdog reporter in the Phoenix metro area, as well as an investigative journalist at the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.

