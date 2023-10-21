Rain to end Saturday night with partly sunny skies on Sunday, forecasters say

Long Island will continue to see rain on Saturday but the region is expected to dry out by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A developing low pressure system is bringing wet weather and some patchy fog Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

Since Friday, Islip saw .92 of an inch of rain, West Hampton had 1.55 inches, and the area near Kennedy Airport had .63 of an inch, according to James Tomasini, a meteorologist with NWS in Upton. An additional inch of rainfall is expected across Suffolk County and another half an inch across Nassau County, according to Tomasini.

The wet weather is also bringing a chance of gusty winds as high as 50 mph for some coastal locations along Long Island and southern Queens on Saturday.

For the most part, winds are expected to range around 15 to 25 mph as temperatures hover at 60 degrees before dropping to 49 at night.

Rain is expected to taper off Saturday evening starting from west to east with showers stopping as early as 7 p.m. in some locations.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 58. The rest of the week is expected to be dry.

Monday will reach a high of 61 with a low around 45. Tuesday will be 63 during the day and 52 at night. Wednesday will reach a high of 67 and low of 55. Thursday will reach a high of 68 and low of 52.