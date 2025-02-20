Long Island weather forecast: Possible snow but little accumulation, NWS says

The National Weather Service said there's a hint of snow in the forecast, and while there's no significant accumulations predicted, the timing could prove problematic — with snow expected at the start of the evening rush hour on Thursday, then continuing overnight.

The chance of snow showers is 30%, the weather service said, starting after 3 p.m. Tonight, the weather service said there is a 50% chance of snow showers before 1 a.m.

The weather service said the actual precipitation in many areas could amount to something in the tenths of inches, if not hundredths. But since moisture translates to snow at a 15:1 ratio, that could mean up to a half-inch of snowfall in some areas.

Long Islanders could see deteriorating road conditions late Thursday afternoon. Wind chill values are expected to be between 15 and 20 with a high near 29. Overnight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 21 with steady winds up to 15 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph, the service said.