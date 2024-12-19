Light snow possible Friday night as cold weather moves into Long Island

If you plan to travel Friday afternoon for the holidays, be sure to leave extra time and wear extra layers.

Long Island will face a slight chance of a rain-snow mix beginning Friday morning, which will turn into a stronger chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said cold air will work into the area Friday night, bringing a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall from Thursday, which is expected to be in the mid-40s.

Friday's high is expected to be around 40, and Saturday will only reach the 30s.

"It wouldn't shock me if some folks saw a coating by Saturday morning, especially as you go further east out toward the forks," Ramunni said.

After the morning, Saturday will mostly "dry out" for the weekend, Ramunni said. If snow does fall, it’s likely it won’t stick.

Sunday will be one of the coldest days all season, with highs in the upper 20s. With the wind chill, it will feel more like in the teens, Ramunni said.

"If you know you're going out this weekend, you're going to want to bundle up. It is typical winter cold," Ramunni said. "Be aware of your own safety and make sure you're properly dressed in layers. Spend some time indoors and warm up if you're spending duration outdoors."