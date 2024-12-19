NewsWeather

Light snow possible Friday night as cold weather moves into Long Island

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

If you plan to travel Friday afternoon for the holidays, be sure to leave extra time and wear extra layers.

Long Island will face a slight chance of a rain-snow mix beginning Friday morning, which will turn into a stronger chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said cold air will work into the area Friday night, bringing a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall from Thursday, which is expected to be in the mid-40s.

Friday's high is expected to be around 40, and Saturday will only reach the 30s.

"It wouldn't shock me if some folks saw a coating by Saturday morning, especially as you go further east out toward the forks," Ramunni said.

After the morning, Saturday will mostly "dry out" for the weekend, Ramunni said. If snow does fall, it’s likely it won’t stick.

Sunday will be one of the coldest days all season, with highs in the upper 20s. With the wind chill, it will feel more like in the teens, Ramunni said.

"If you know you're going out this weekend, you're going to want to bundle up. It is typical winter cold," Ramunni said. "Be aware of your own safety and make sure you're properly dressed in layers. Spend some time indoors and warm up if you're spending duration outdoors."

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 15 minutes ago Breaking: CEO killer suspect waves extradition ... Newsday investigation: Suffolk cop back on duty ... Newsday's All Long Island Football team ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 15 minutes ago Breaking: CEO killer suspect waves extradition ... Newsday investigation: Suffolk cop back on duty ... Newsday's All Long Island Football team ... What's up on LI ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME