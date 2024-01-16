Sloppy mess left over from snowfall expected to create icy conditions later Tuesday

Overnight snowfall has changed to rain or freezing rain, creating a new weather challenge for Long Islanders who will have to navigate ice as temperatures go down later Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The first significant snowfall of the season left anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of powder throughout Long Island Monday night into Tuesday, but what was a winter wonderland has turned into a sloppy mess. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark Tuesday afternoon and were predicted to fall into the 20s by 5 p.m. with accompanying wind chills of between 15 and 20 degrees, the weather service said.

By nightfall, temperatures will again plummet into the teens, with wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute,” the weather service said. “Refreezing on untreated surfaces is expected late this afternoon and evening.”

The week will remain very cold, with highs at the freezing mark or well below through Sunday, forecasters said. There will be sunshine Wednesday, then more snow is predicted for Thursday night into Friday.

All morning, Long Island's major roads were open, with traffic moving normally on the Long Island Expressway, Northern and Southern State parkways and other major Long Island thoroughfares.

Police reported no major incidents on Long Island roads overnight. Suffolk police said there were a handful of minor crashes overnight, about “on par” for an average evening.

Police reported just before 8 a.m. that a crash that closed all southbound lanes on Merrick Avenue in North Merrick for about 45 minutes had been cleared. No further information was available.

Police were monitoring the snowfall and road conditions across the region. Long Beach police, for example, said their snow accumulation was “pretty light” as of about 6:30 a.m., as crews continued to plow the streets.” They advised motorists to travel with “due care and caution.”

On the North Shore, Lake Success Village police said that snow had turned into rain at about 5 a.m., and reported “an inch and a half of slush” on streets. While crews have been out “all night,” roads are still slippery and residents should be careful, police said. Oyster Bay Cove police reported a “light coverage of snow” on its side streets, with plows continuing to work and main streets mostly clear.

The weather service reported Tuesday that snowfall totals in Nassau ranged from 3 inches in Levittown to a low of 1.3 inches in Bellmore. In Suffolk, the top total was 3 inches in Mount Sinai to a low of a half inch in Ridge.

The Long Island Rail Road reported normal service on all its branches through the morning. An earlier switch problem at Southampton station on the Montauk Branch was resolved by the morning commute. No major issues were reported on the East River bridges and tunnels just before dawn.

The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson Ferry and Cross Sound Ferry were running on regular schedules, according to their websites.