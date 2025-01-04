Long Island weather: Snow possible on Monday with chilly temps and dry weekend

Get ready for a chilly weekend and possible snow on Monday.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday, with breezes that could make it feel significantly colder. While there is a small chance of flurries on Saturday, conditions will be mostly dry.

On Monday, there is a roughly 50-50 chance of snow on much of Long Island in the late morning and afternoon.

"Folks should be monitoring the forecast because there is that potential of snow developing ... into the afternoon, maybe tapering by the early evening. If it does happen, the snow would generally be light," said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Upton.

But, he said, the snow-bringing storm "could shift a little bit further south, which might just lead us to an overcast day."

Travel impacts are still possible on Monday, but are likely to be limited, according to the NWS.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be cold as well, with daytime highs in the low 30s.

"Behind the Monday system, whatever does end up happening, that cold is going to get reinforced, and we're probably going to have several days of below-freezing temperatures, even during the daytime," Ramunni said.