Long Island weather: Possible coastal storm Thursday into Friday

Forecasters were monitoring prospects for a strong coastal storm to bring gusty winds, heavy rain and minor to moderate coastal flooding to Long Island, starting later Thursday and lasting through Friday night.

Following what should be mostly sunny and mild conditions Wednesday, chances of rain enter the picture after noon Thursday, the first day of March, the National Weather Service said.

There was potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall through Friday night, along with a moderate chance of northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 50 mph, according to a weather service briefing issued late Tuesday afternoon.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding was considered likely at high-tide times from late Thursday into Saturday, the weather service said, with dune erosion and localized washovers also in the picture.

Conditions were not expected to be cold enough for Long Island to see snow, which could be possible for areas farther inland, said Brian Ciemnecki, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

There was still uncertainty as to the system’s exact track and intensity, the weather service said late Tuesday afternoon.

The next major forecast update comes after 4 a.m. Wednesday.