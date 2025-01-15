Bitter cold, strong winds forecast for Wednesday; wet holiday weekend possible

As the holiday weekend approaches, Long Island should brace for high wind chills and possible snow showers, the National Weather Service said.

Northwest gusts of up to 30 mph will make it feel in the upper teens and lower 20s on Wednesday, despite highs in the low to mid-30s, said NWS meteorologist James Tomasini.

Winds lighten up a bit Thursday with wind chills closer to the actual air temperature, forecast for highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A 20% chance of snow showers is forecast Thursday night into early Friday, but don’t expect much, Tomasini said.

"We're not expecting really any significant accumulation," he said. "If we do get any accumulation, it would be a little dusting to maybe a couple tenths of an inch."

Long Island will warm up slightly into the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s on Friday.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 40s, and then back in the mid-40s for Sunday.

Precipitation will possibly turn into snow showers Sunday night, before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but as of Wednesday it is too far away to predict any accumulation.

"Today, make sure to bundle up and then keep an eye on the forecast for the weekend," Tomasini said.