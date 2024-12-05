Wind advisory in effect into Thursday night; clear, cold weather into weekend

A wind-swept, chilly day is on tap for the afternoon Thursday that began with a rain-snow mix, forecasters said.

A wind advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. and forecasters expect gusts to exceed 50 mph during the day Thursday, with steady winds out of the west between 20-25 mph. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

With the departure of the scattered rain and snow showers, the area will see the wind pick up significantly, said Matt Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

"We could see wind gusts of 40-50 mph, and with that kind of flow we expect temperatures to drop significantly, with lows in the upper 20s," Wunsch said.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service warned.

Clearing is expected Thursday night, with lows in the 20s and wind chill values between 15 and 20. Strong winds with gusts above 45 mph are possible.

Both Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

"The highs Friday will be pretty cold and with the wind feel even colder," Wunsch said. "It will feel like the teens and mid-20s. It's going to feel pretty cold.".

Saturday should remain clear with somewhat warmer temperatures and lighter winds, he said.