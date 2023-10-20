National Weather Service: Showers, possible thunderstorms expected Friday and more rain this weekend

Early morning light rain and fog will become rain showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day Friday, with winds picking up overnight into Saturday, when more rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The service said rainfall of about 3/4 inch is possible Friday.

And rain on Saturday would mark the sixth straight weekend Long Island has had some trace of rain — and 10th out of the past 13 weekends when there's been rainfall.

But forecasters are predicting intensifying winds will also move the system out of our area, bringing partly sunny skies to Nassau and Suffolk on Sunday.

The weather service is calling for winds of 6-15 mph Saturday and 15-17 mph Sunday, when gusts as high as 33 mph are possible. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s.

A gale warning is in effect for North Atlantic waters along the continental shelf, especially in the areas of Hudson Canyon, Baltimore Canyon and Georges Bank.

Closer to home there's a small craft advisory in effect from 2-8 p.m. Saturday for all Long Island coastal waters, including Atlantic waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point — with a gale watch in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the weather service said: "Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas."