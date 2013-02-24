Wet weather at midweek for LI

The National Weather Service is predicting wet weather midweek for Long Island.

Sunday will be mostly dry and cloudy through early afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-40s, said Lauren Nash, meteorologist in the service's Upton bureau. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Monday will continue to be dry, with highs again in the low to mid-40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday brings a chance of rain as a low-pressure system moves close to Long Island, Nash said. Expect rain to begin Tuesday afternoon or early evening, with highs in the lower to mid-40s and lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph are possible, she said.

The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon, she said. Wednesday will warm up into the upper 40s, with lows again in the upper 30s.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday's skies will likely be cloudy, with a chance of mist, she said. Highs will hold steady in the low to mid-40s, with lows dipping back down into the upper 20s.

Friday will continue to be cloudy and misty, with highs in the low to mid-40s again, she said.

This week's temperatures are average for this time of year, but so far February weather is shaping up to be slightly colder than average, Nash said.

The average temperature in Islip so far this month is 2.1 degrees below normal, she said.