Wind advisory in effect for LI

High winds with gusts of up to 50 mph are possible along Long Island on Saturday, potentially impacting motorists and causing scattered power outages, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

A wind advisory for the Island and larger metropolitan area is in effect on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the weather service predicting westbound winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast for late morning into early evening. Winds of that magnitude could bring down trees, power lines and holiday decorations, the advisory said.

The Long Island Power Authority was reporting only minimal outages as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Parts of Long Island were also receiving light snow flurries Saturday morning. A light accumulation of snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday with a more significant storm possible in the area on Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said.