Long Island wind advisory issued, with gusts of 50 mph possible

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Long Island Thursday, forecasting winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph until 10 p.m.

Bill Goodman, NWS meteorologist at Upton, said the advisory is less intense than a warning, which would require gusts up to 60 mph. But these high winds are notable.

"It'll be windy enough to cause some trouble, maybe some downed tree limbs, a few power outages," Goodman said. "If you have unsecured objects, they might get blown around."

Thursday will reach highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, but wind chill values will make temperatures feel between 5 and 20 degrees.

Lows will reach the mid 20s Thursday night, with wind chills between 10 and 15. Strong winds will begin to decrease late Thursday night, Goodman said.

By Friday afternoon, Long Island should have a break from gusty conditions, with highs in the upper 30s, Goodman said.

A slight chance of snow showers is possible Friday night through Saturday morning. With highs in the upper 30s forecast for Saturday, there’s a good chance any snow would melt, Goodman said.