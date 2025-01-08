Long Island forecast: Strong winds will make for frigid conditions Wednesday

Bundle up, Long Island.

The National Weather Service said the region will see below-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 20s and wind gusts up to 33 mph Wednesday, making it feel like the upper teens.

Wednesday's highs are about 10 degrees below normal, said James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the NWS in Upton.

"As for this time of year, average temperatures on Long Island are in the upper 30s to lower 40s," he said.

But with strong gusts, wind chill values will make it feel in the teens.

Temperatures will significantly drop into Wednesday night as winds continue, plummeting to between 2 and 5 degrees.

"Dress warm," Tomasini said. "The wind chills are going to be pretty cold out there."

The forecast calls for temperatures to slightly increase Thursday, with highs in the low 30s, but gusty conditions will make it feel like the lower 20s during the day and in the teens Thursday night.

On Friday, the winds are expected to drop, with highs in the lower 30s.

"For some locations across Long Island, Friday will be the first time (this week) that we that we get back above freezing," Tomasini said.

A potential system may bring light snow to Long Island on Saturday. While no official accumulation is forecast yet, Tomasini said it should be similar to Monday’s coating.

"It is looking more and more like it would result in a lighter snowfall event," he said.