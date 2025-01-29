Forecast: Strong winds Wednesday; rain-snow mix possible in afternoon

The forecast for Wednesday includes a bit of everything winter: a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m.; the possibility of rain mixed with snow flurries later in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service is also calling for winds of 16-22 mph throughout the day and, at times, gusting as high as 46 mph.

High temperatures are expected in the mid-40s. Forecasters said the windy conditions will continue overnight, leading to nighttime temperatures in the upper teens or low-20s and wind chill conditions that make it feel between 10 and 20 degrees overnight into Thursday.

The weather service issued a wind advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. through at least 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Winds this strong," the weather service said in a statement, "can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution." Potential impacts, according the bulletin, are that winds could "blow around" unsecured objects and can also knock down tree limbs, trees and utility lines.

A gale warning also is in effect for all Long Island waters, including Long Island Sound and all South Shore inlets, bays and ocean waters. That warning is in effect through 1 a.m. Thursday.

As of 7:30 a.m. PSEG Long Island had no reported power outages.

The weather service said that while Long Islanders can expect sunny skies Thursday, windchill values will still feel like it's in the teens outside — a high of just 36 degrees expected. A mix of rain and snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.