Long Island could get 3 to 5 inches of snow, NWS says

Long Island is expected to receive three to five inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday morning, as a winter storm watch goes into effect, the National Weather Service said.

David Stark, a meteorologist with the service’s Upton office, said that after dry conditions Friday and most of the day Saturday, snow will begin to fall slowly between 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday with a possible mix of sleet and rain.

The winter storm watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., as Saturday night will be the most dangerous time to be on the roads during the storm, especially for untreated surfaces, he said.

The service forecasts snow to cease Sunday morning, Stark said. Temperatures will rise above freezing to the mid-to-upper 30s during the day.

Compared to Thursday’s storm, snow will remain more visible on Sunday. But as temperatures rise, roads should be safe to travel for anyone heading to a Super Bowl party.

“There will be some sunshine expected, especially by the afternoon,” Stark said. “The roads will be in a lot better shape for Sunday evening.”

Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday night to below freezing with lows in the 20s.

Monday will remain dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.

Another storm is forecast for Tuesday night with possible snow accumulation, Stark said. While a storm watch is not issued until 48 hours before precipitation, don’t put your snow gear away just yet, he said

“The take home message is that we're not completely done after Saturday night,” he said.