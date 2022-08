Engel-Mignone

Kristi Engel and Joseph Mignone were married Oct. 1 at St. James Church in Seaford. The reception was at the Coral House in Baldwin. She is the daughter of Kathleen McManus and Robert Engel. The bridegroom is the son of Alberta and Fred Mignone. The bride earned an associate's degree from Nassau Community College and attended the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University. The groom graduated from Plainedge High School.