Wedding rings found at Robert Moses State Park returned to owner

Mike Cogan returned to the spot that he found an engagement ring and wedding band while scanning the sand with his metal detector. But he wasn’t there to look for more loot. Cogan, 66, of East Northport, handed over the rings to Erin Carrozzo, 41, of Flushing, who lost the rings while applying sunscreen to her children on Aug 4.

After finding the rings on Aug. 6, Cogan decided to launch a search for the owner via social media after noticing the inscription on the inside of the wedding band. Cogan had the rings appraised and the engagement ring alone was estimated to be worth about $13,600.

A friend of Carrozzo recognized the rings and reached out to Carrozzo, who was on vacation in Virginia at the time.

“In a matter of four-and-a-half hours after I posted the photo to Facebook, I was on the phone with Erin,” Cogan said.

Carrozzo was accompanied by her husband and three children when she received the rings from Cogan, and kept her eyes closed when he placed them in her hand.

“It was a heartwarming moment,” Cogan said. “It was just as exciting as finding the ring, finding her.”