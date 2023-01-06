MCLOONE-MORAN

Meridith McLoone and Keith Moran were married Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, with a reception at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Keith is a lieutenant in the New York City Fire Department; Meridith is an associate manager for programming for the NBA in Manhattan. Meridith is the daughter of Brian McLoone and Mary Coughlin, both of Rockville Centre. Keith is the son of Clare and Daniel Moran of Breezy Point, Queens. The couple live in South Hempstead.