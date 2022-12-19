Weekend Sports In Brief

SOCCER

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete: He is a World Cup champion.

In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, Frech forward Kylian Mbappé.

Amid the chaos inside Lusail Stadium, Mbappé did all he could to emulate Brazil great Pelé as a champion at his first two World Cups. Even scoring the first hat trick in a final since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966. It wasn’t enough.

Now there’s no debate. Messi joins Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared, in an exclusive club of the best soccer players ever.

On Saturday in Al Rayyan, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match.

BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

The Athletic first reported that Davis was facing an extended absence, and multiple media outlets also confirmed the injury status.

Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game — was injured in the first half of a victory over Denver on Friday night.

MIAMI — Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night.

GOLF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vijay Singh and his son finally cashed in on their 16th try at the PNC Championship. For Tiger Woods, he happily settled for another great week with his son in the one tournament where no one has a bad time.

Singh, the three-time major champion who first played the PNC Championship in 2003 when his son, Qass, was 13, all but sealed it with a 6-foot birdie putt for a 59 in the scramble format.

The first in tournament history with sub-60 scores in both rounds, they finished at 26-under 118 and won by two shots over defending champions John Daly and his son and 2020 winners Justin Thomas and his father.

Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie fell out of contention with a bogey on the par-4 seventh hole when both drove into the woods. They tied for eighth.

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius — Antoine Rozner of France shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a five-stroke victory in the Mauritius Open.

Rozner finished at 19-under 269 at Mont Choisy Le Golf for third European tur victory. Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia was second after a 67.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 games.

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — The ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record 62nd home run has sold for $1.5 million at auction.

The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.

he home run ball was consigned to Goldin in November by Cory Youmans. He was sitting in the front row of section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4 when Judge led off the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Rangers and connected. Youmans snared the drive on the fly with his glove.

SKIING

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s World Cup super-G on Sunday for the 77th career victory.

The American star is five wins short of the women’s record set by former teammate Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin finished sixth and fourth in two downhills the past two days before excelling in the super-G format.

The defending overall champion overcame a tricky jump halfway through her run but otherwise relied on her spot-on timing to master the Corviglia course and finish 0.12 seconds ahead of Elena Curtoni, the Italian downhill winner Friday.

Italy's Sofia Goggia won the downhill Saturday

LA VILLA, Italy — Lucas Braathen of Norway won the World Cup giant slalom race at Alta Badia on Sunday.

Braathen moved up from third after the opening run to finish 0.02 seconds ahead of countryman Henrik Kristoffersen on the Gran Risa course. Braathen won a slalom last weekend in Val d’Isere, France.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill Saturday at Val Gardena.

VOLLEYBALL

OMAHA, Neb. — Logan Eggleston had 19 kills, seven digs and three blocks and top-seeded Texas swept Louisville 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 on Saturday night for third NCAA championship.

The Longhorns (28-1) scored the last four points of the third set, with Eggleston’s kill leading to a championship-winning ace by Keonilei Akana.