West Islip, Eastport-South Manor, Mt. Sinai top seeds in Suffolk girls lacrosse tournaments

The field is set for this season’s Suffolk girls lacrosse tournaments.

Undefeated West Islip earned the top seed in Class A after finishing the league season 14-0.

With an attack led by Lindsay Darrell, Vanessa Costantino, Riley Hill, and Emily Piciullo, the Lions are deserved favorites to win the county.

No. 2 Hauppauge, No. 3 Northport and No. 4 Middle Country join West Islip as the team’s with a first-round bye.

The postseason will kickoff Friday with first round games in Class A.

The first game, featuring defending county champions and six-seeded Bay Shore and No. 11 Sachem North, will begin at 3:30. The winner will face Northport.

The other three first round games take place at 4:00.

No. 8 West Babylon will host No. 9 Ward Melville for the right to play West Islip on Monday.

Also, No. 12 Longwood will travel to No. 5 Sachem East, with the winner facing Middle Country, and No. 7 Smithtown West hosts No. 10 Smithtown East, with the winner facing Hauppauge.

Class A quarterfinals will take place on Monday, May 19 at 4:00, and the semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, and will also begin at 4:00. The Class A championship will take place at Dowling Sports Complex on Thursday May 29 and will begin at 7:30.

The Class B tournament will kick off on Saturday at noon, with top seed Eastport-South Manor looking for a third-straight county championship. Junior goalie Samantha Giacolone and senior defender Rebecca Tooker will again lead a stingy defense that allowed just over five goals per game this year.

No. 4 Islip will host No. 5 Westhampton on Saturday, May 17 at noon, with the winner advancing to face Eastport-South Manor in the semifinals.

Also at noon, No. 3 Sayville will host No. 6 Miller Place.

At 2 PM, No. 2 Huntington will host No. 7 Rocky Point. The winners of these two games will face each other in the semis.

The Class B semifinals will take place on Tuesday, May 20 and the final will be at Dowling Sports Complex on May 29 at 5:30.

In Class C, defending state champions Mt. Sinai went undefeated for a second-straight season, and will be led by sisters Sydney and Shayna Pirecca. The top-seeded Mustangs will host a semifinal on Tuesday, May 20 at 4 P.M.

Mt. Sinai will host the winner of the No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River-No. 5 Mattituck game, which will take place at Shoreham-Wading River on Saturday, May 17.

The other Class C semifinal will also take place on Tuesday at 4 PM, and will feature No. 3 Babylon traveling to No. 2 Bayport Blue Point.

The Class C final will begin at 3:00 at (you guessed it) the Dowling Sports Complex on May 29.