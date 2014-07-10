Westbury trustees discuss invasive species ban

Westbury trustees are considering a law banning village homeowners from planting bamboo or other invasive species on their properties.

The measure was first heard at a public hearing July 3. That hearing was continued until the board’s next meeting Aug. 7.

A code change would ban planting bamboo or other invasive plants on private and public property.

The village joins a growing number of Long Island communities, such as Huntington Town and Northport Village, that have in recent years adopted laws regulating invasive species.

These species can harm the environment by damaging crops, degrading habitats and reducing the populations of wildlife, tree species and native fish, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said bamboo and other invasive species are not yet an issue in the village, but he has seen them “getting out of control” elsewhere in Nassau County.

“We’re trying to be proactive before it becomes a problem,” Cavallaro said.

The first offense has a minimum fine of $100 and a maximum of $1,000; the second offense within five years holds a minimum $1,000 fine and a maximum $2,500 fine; a third offense within five years has a minimum $2,500 fine and a maximum $10,000 fine.

