Westchester Native Plant Center taking pre-sale orders

The Native Plant Center at Westchester Community College is taking pre-sale orders for its annual plant sale until Feb. 15.

The Native Plant Center, an affiliate of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, educates people about the environmental necessity, economic value and natural beauty of native plants in the Northeast.

The pre-sale offers 50 native wildflowers, ferns, shrubs, trees, vines, ground covers and grasses that can be viewed online in the pre-sale catalog: http://www.nativeplantcenter.org/NPC%20PreSale%20Catalog2013-final%2012-18-12.pdf.

Photographs of many of the plants listed can be viewed at www.wildflower.org.

To place an order use the form available with the online catalog. For questions about any of the plants, email Carolyn Summers at csummers@springmail.com.

For all other questions about The Native Plant Center, email wcc.nativeplant@sunywcc.edu or visit its website at www.nativeplantcenter.org/.

The annual plant sale will be held April 27. The Native Plant Center at WCC is located at 75 Grasslands Rd. in Valhalla.