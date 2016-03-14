WFAN to air "The Taz Show" after Wrestlemania 32

Fans of WrestleMania will be able to turn the radio on and hear pro wrestling sports talk radio for a few hours.

“The Taz Show: Bodyslams & Beyond,” hosted by former pro wrestler Taz, will air on WFAN from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, following WrestleMania 32. WFAN will be one of 15 CBS Radio stations across the country to air the show.

More than 200 affiliates of CBS Sports Radio across the country also will broadcast the show from Taz, who was born in Brooklyn.

WrestleMania 32 will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“There will be no better way to celebrate the biggest night in sports entertainment than by bringing Taz’s one of a kind personality and analysis to the fans across America as soon as the final bell rings in Dallas,” said Chris Oliviero, executive vice president of programming for CBS Radio in a news release. “The passion of this audience is incredible and they deserve an outlet on the nation’s premier sports radio stations to have their say and be heard.”

Taz hosts “The Taz Show” live via audio and video stream Monday-Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.