What defines Long Island? Cast your vote in Newsday's tournament

The second round of Newsday's "That's SO Long Island" competition concludes at 5 p.m. today, so before we crown our final 16, jump in and vote.

Funny men Billy Crystal, of Long Beach, and Jerry Seinfeld, a Massapequa High School graduate, are locked in a close battle, with less than 100 votes separating the comedians.

Barring a miraculous comeback, wrestling hero Mick Foley and "Frozen" queen Idina Menzel will be eliminated. There's still a few hours left to save them from second-round elimination. A large voting bloc from the frozen village of Arendelle might be needed to save Menzel, of Syosset, from defeat at the hands of 1980s pop icon, Merrick's Debbie Gibson.

Meanwhile, Billy Joel and bagels are coasting through the second round.

Newsday started the tournament by pitting 64 local foods, attractions, celebrities and activities against one another in our first “That’s SO Long Island” tournament. It’s up to you to decide the winner.

The six-round battle launched last Monday.

You can vote once every 24 hours on each matchup. The choices that earn the most votes in each matchup will advance to the next round.

And if you think you can predict the four finalists, enter our contest for a chance to win a $500 American Express gift card. See full contest rules. Contest entry period ends Sunday, July 6, 2014 at 11:59 p.m.