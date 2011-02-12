Where's promised cat shelter?

The Hempstead animal shelter has rightfully received a lot of attention lately because of allegations of animal neglect, excessive wages paid to its employees and the dismissal of adoption volunteers ["Calls for change at shelter," News, Feb. 1].

What about the Town of North Hempstead's animal shelter? In March 2005, the town announced that it had broken ground on a cat shelter. Almost six years later, where is it?

While the town has helped support efforts to spay and neuter feral cats and should be commended for that, the many lost and homeless socialized cats roaming the streets, suffering from the elements and lack of food, should not be forgotten.

Elinor Molbegott

East Williston

Editor's note: The writer is lawyer specializing in animal rights.