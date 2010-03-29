Where to get help

The U.S. Census Bureau has established some 30,000 Questionnaire Assistance Centers throughout the nation where Census workers offer help with filling out Census forms. There are scores of centers on Long Island, located in public libraries, government offices, community centers, nonprofit agencies, supermarkets and 7-Elevens.

ONLINE

To find the nearest help center, go to

http://2010.census.gov/2010census/take10map/

BY PHONE

English speakers may call 866-872-6868.

Spanish speakers may call 866-928-2010.

Help-line numbers for speakers of other languages are listed on the bureau's Web site.