Whittle key as CM takes Suffolk 'B'

Emma Whittle had the ball near the free-throw line with no defenders near her. One second passed and then another. Hesitant to fire, her teammates and the Center Moriches bench implored her to shoot the jumper.

Whittle finally hoisted up a shot and it went in. The basket was the first of her seven points in the fourth quarter, helping top-seeded Center Moriches win its second consecutive championship with a 52-47 win over No. 2 Wyandanch yesterday in the Suffolk Class B girls basketball final at St. Joseph’s University. Center Moriches (17-2) will play Cold Spring Harbor in the Long Island Class B championship on March 8 at SUNY-Old Westbury.

Whittle scored 10 points, Amber Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Kelsey Glanzman scored 12 and Loren Smith added eight points for Center Moriches. Lorenza Birt and Jada Sellers each scored 13 for Wyandanch (13-7).

“I took a few bad shots in the first half,” Whittle said. “I didn't want to shoot anymore. I figured what the heck. I’ll take it. Once I made it I got back in the flow. I just needed to get my confidence back a little bit.”

After trailing since early in the first quarter, Birt scored on a runner to give Wyandanch a 39-38 lead to open the fourth quarter. That’s when Whittle knocked down the jumper. Dejanae Mike gave Wyandanch the lead again before Whittle hit a three-pointer with 5:58 left.

Jalicia Robinson tied the score at 43 with a fast-break layup and Whittle missed a three-pointer on the other end, but she grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. She hit both free throws to give the Red Devils the lead for good at 45-43 with 4:41 remaining.

“We needed her,” Davis said. “In the first half she was scared to shoot. We were yelling at her to shoot. She stepped up big.”

Said Center Moriches coach Rich Alifano: “She can shoot. We knew they would pay attention to Amber and someone like Emma would have to make some important shots.”

Center Moriches led by as many as 10 in the second quarter and each time the Red Devils tried to pull away Wyandanch roared back. Davis scored seven points in the third quarter, including five consecutive, to give Center Moriches a 38-33 lead before Wyandanch cut it to one entering the final quarter.

“They put up a really good fight,” Glanzman said. “They did a good job.”

Takia Plummer came through late with a driving layup to put Center Moriches ahead 48-43 with 1:31 left and she hit two free throws with six seconds left to cap the scoring.

“It’s very tough to beat somebody three times and they did that to us,” Wyandanch coach Warren Fuller said. “They deserve it. They’re a good team.”

Shelter Island 46, Stony Brook 21:

In the Class CD final, Shelter Island (6-8) outscored Stony Brook 13-6 in the second quarter to take a 17-12 halftime lead. Stony Brook is 14-6. Shelter Island will play Center Moriches in the Class BCD championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College.