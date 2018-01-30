Who handles Super Bowl ticket requests for players?

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Asked who handles Super Bowl LII ticket requests, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers had an easy answer: “Make my wife do it,” he said joking. “This is a blessing to be here and you soak up every chance you get.”

Several Patriots players who have been to multiple Super Bowls have other family members take care of ticket requests but who pays for the high-ticket item can be interesting.

“Now I’m paying for everybody,” running back Dion Lewis said.