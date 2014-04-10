The name is known around the world. For its sandy beaches, top-tier amenities and scenic views, The Hamptons is a dream destination for many – and it’s right here on our home turf.

For 10 weeks each year, the hamlets on Long Island’s South Fork swell with summer guests. From the family that has summered in the same home for generations to the college student headed out east to work and everyone in between, Newsday wants to know who’s headed to the Hamptons this summer, why they come and what it means to them.

We’re looking for groups or individuals that plan to spend their summer out east who are willing to let us in on the process -- from gathering friends and colleagues into a house share, to the process of finding and locking down a place to stay, or for perennial visitors, simply preparing for another summer in a place that has become a second home.

If you’re headed to the Hamptons and want to be part of our feature, let us know. Send an email to erin.geismar@newsday.com with some details about your plans and what a summer in the Hamptons means to you.