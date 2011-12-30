Who's wrong in neighborhood parking spat?

DEAR AMY: My husband and I live in my childhood home on a street in which the neighbors all have good relationships. Parking is available in each of our driveways and people use the spot in front of their respective houses, if needed. Recently, a new couple moved in across the street. When they parked in front of our house, using the spot I have used for more than 10 years, I wrote them a note that said, "My husband and I frequently switch vehicles and we prefer to leave this spot open for our use. Thank you." I wrote the note instead of speaking with these neighbors face to face because we were in a hurry to go to a party. The next day, I was confronted by the neighbor as my infant daughter and I were leaving the house. She was angry and told me I was rude for leaving the note. I apologized several times and made it clear that my intention was not to be rude. She did not seem satisfied with my response. My husband approached her a couple of hours later and reiterated that we did not intend to be rude but that did not seem to appease her, either. Are we wrong?Parked in the Red Zone

DEAR PARKED: Leaving a note (presumably on a windshield) -- especially one worded the way yours was -- is rude.

Your excuse for writing the note doesn't quite ring true. Couldn't this have waited until you returned from your party and had more time to be polite? You don't own the parking spot on the street in front of your house. It would help if you realized this and understood that from time to time you will be inconvenienced.

When a family moves into a neighborhood, there is often a period of uncertainty while they get their household sorted out and learn the basic protocol of living there. In writing your note, you were asserting your primacy on the street.

Your neighbor did not respond well to this, but I give her credit for speaking with you directly, instead of engaging in a parking war.