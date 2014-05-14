Why Hicksville beat Oceanside

Pat McCormick and the rest of the Hicksville boys lacrosse team can still hold the rope.

McCormick rattled off a few reasons why he thought his squad was able to beat Oceanside in a Class A quarterfinal Tuesday night.

They were tired of losing close games, he said after the sixth-seeded Comets edged No. 3 Oceanside, 12-11, at Hofstra. They finally played to their capability as a team, he added.

Then he remembered the one thing he believed tied it all together: the rope. How could he forget the rope? It only showed up at practice Monday, after all, when junior Robbie Schmidt’s brother Richie, who was an All-American defenseman at LIU Post, explained its symbolic meaning to the team.

“Hold the rope means multiple things to us,” said McCormick, a senior attack headed to North Carolina. “First, the rope symbolizes our blue collar mentality as both a team and a town, most of our fathers either work in construction, electricians, iron workers, city fire and policemen. Secondly, we circled up and all held on to the rope, if somebody fell down, representing a mistake in the game, the rest of the team is able to support them and bring them back up on their feet just by holding tightly to the rope.

“On the other hand, if a player is having a great game he is able to raise the team to his level because everyone is clinging to the rope. The rope is symbolic because through the rope we are able to support each other and become an unstoppable force.”

Some believe that’s what they looked like on Tuesday, especially early in the game.

McCormick and Brian Lang each scored three goals in the match. McCormick’s third goal with 4:15 remaining gave Hicksville (9-7) a 12-8 lead. Wade Walker scored twice, and Mike Osmundsen added a goal and two assists.

With about 30 seconds left, Oceanside’s Luke Schwasnick fired a shot, but Ryan Toomey, who recorded 10 saves, made a stop.

“That was one of the best games Ryan has played,” McCormick said. “And he’s very good.”

The Comets face No. 2 Syosset at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hofstra. On April 8, Syosset beat Hicksville, 8-7, in overtime. Hicksville lost by one point in four games this season. That was the one, McCormick said, stung the most.

“That left a bitter taste in our mouths all season,” he said. “We felt like we underachieved a bit this season and in the playoffs everything is sort of brand new.”