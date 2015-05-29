Why you should buy their house in Miller Place

Sellers: Pat and Cliff Heinze

Address: 7 Seacliff Ave., Miller Place

Asking price: $579,000

The basics: A waterfront four-bedroom, two-bath expanded cape on a .41-acre lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, two -bath Colonial also on Seacliff Lane is listed for $549,000.

Recent sale in the area: A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on the other side of Seacliff Lane sold April 27 for $439,000.

Taxes: $17,741 ($16,217 with STAR)

Time on the market: On and off since September 2013

Listing agent: Katherine Batal, Bel Breeze Real Estate, Miller Place, 631-331-5100

Why it's for sale: Pat, 64, and her husband, Cliff, 75, both retired teachers, say they want to downsize.

Friends think that the location of their house is so extraordinary that they ask the Heinzes if they can borrow it for events, says Pat:

"The view and the beach proximity were the reasons Cliff bought this in 1964. We've struggled with the decision to move because we love it here. Every room but two has views of the Sound. To wake up and have breakfast on the deck with always something new to look at, like boats, seals or seagulls, is a beautiful way to start the day. . . .

"Cliff put in a mini beach on the bluff with beach sand and a fire pit. We sit and watch the sunset. It's a gift every evening and never gets old. We'll use the hot tub at night and watch the lights on the Connecticut shoreline. . . . The bluff is stable. We're fully bulkheaded and heavily vegetated. . . .

"There's hardwood floors throughout and plenty of storage. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and a special stove with two ovens and an eight-burner surface that can be reconfigured. . . .

"Our gardens have perennial plants. We have color every phase of the growing season. . . . It's a great place for entertaining. People call and ask if they can hold an event here, and we always say 'yes.' It's a privilege."